Houser gave up five runs on nine hits and a walk and struck out two over five innings in a no-decision versus the Tigers on Wednesday.
Houser didn't allow a homer, but that was about the extent of the positives Wednesday. He allowed nine hits for his third straight start. The 27-year-old saw his ERA rise to 4.97 with a 1.47 WHIP and 26 strikeouts across 38 innings. He still carries a 1-3 record into his next start, which lines up for next Wednesday in a rematch with the Tigers.
