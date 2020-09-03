Houser gave up five runs on nine hits and a walk and struck out two over five innings in a no-decision versus the Tigers on Wednesday.

Houser didn't allow a homer, but that was about the extent of the positives Wednesday. He allowed nine hits for his third straight start. The 27-year-old saw his ERA rise to 4.97 with a 1.47 WHIP and 26 strikeouts across 38 innings. He still carries a 1-3 record into his next start, which lines up for next Wednesday in a rematch with the Tigers.