Houser (1-2) gave up three runs on five hits and a walk over 4.1 innings Friday to take the loss as the Brewers fell 6-1 to the Pirates. He struck out three.

The right-hander gave up a solo shot to Colin Moran in the second inning before allowing two leadoff singles to begin the fifth, and Houser had to watch both runners come around to score after he got the hook. He threw 41 of 73 pitches for strikes, and while his 3.14 ERA through three starts is solid, it isn't backed up by his 1.53 WHIP or 10:7 K:BB through 14.1 innings. Houser will look for a better result in his next outing Wednesday in San Diego.