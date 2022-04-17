Houser (0-2) took the loss against St. Louis on Saturday, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing one run one four hits and three walks while striking out four.

Despite some control issues -- he threw only 54 of 97 pitches for strikes -- Houser allowed only a fourth-inning run in the outing. He was lifted in the sixth with the Brewers trailing 1-0, and Milwaukee's offense was never able to catch up and take him off the hook for the loss. Houser holds a 2.89 ERA through two starts, but he is 0-2 and his peripherals -- including a 7:6 K:BB over 9.1 frames -- are less promising. He'll likely make his next start in Philadelphia next weekend.