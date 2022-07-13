Houser (elbow) was spotted playing catch in the outfield prior to Wednesday's game against the Twins, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Houser isn't on track to return from the 15-day injured list before the All-Star break, but his ability to resume throwing less than two weeks after landing on the shelf suggests he's dealing with a low-degree strain of his right elbow. He'll likely continue to increase his throwing distance in the next few days before advancing to mound work and then facing hitters. Jason Alexander will continue to serve as Milwaukee's fifth starter while Houser is on the mend.