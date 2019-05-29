Houser tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen in Tuesday's loss to the Twins.

May has been a good month for Houser, who has allowed just two earned runs over 13.1 innings (1.35 ERA) while posting a 1.05 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB. He is not working in a role that is friendly for fantasy players, and is at risk of being sent down at any point given he has already been optioned this year, but it's possible both things could change if he keeps throwing like he has of late.