Houser allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters over six innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Saturday.

Houser's punchout total came out of nowhere -- prior to Saturday, he hadn't struck out more than five batters in any game this season and had posted an overall 6.2 K/9. The right-hander had also completed six innings just three times over 12 starts, so his performance against one of the league's top offenses was at least mildly surprising. Still, Houser has been pitching fairly well recently -- over his past four appearances, he's posted a 3.57 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB over 22.2 frames.