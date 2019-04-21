Brewers' Adrian Houser: To start Monday
Houser will make his first major-league start Monday against the Cardinals, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Houser is set to fill the opening in the Brewers rotation due to Freddy Peralta (shoulder) being placed on the injured list. The 26-year-old threw 13.2 innings -- all in relief -- in Milwaukee last season, posting a 3.29 ERA with eight strikeouts and seven walks. He has pitched well as a starter with Triple-A San Antonio to begin 2019, as he has a 1.10 ERA across 16.1 innings with 18 punchouts and two walks.
