Brewers' Adrian Houser: Tough loss against Padres
Houser (6-7) took the loss Wednesday as the Brewers fell 2-1 to the Padres, allowing two runs on three hits over five innings while striking out five.
The right-hander made only one real mistake among his 70 pitches (46 strikes), but rookie Seth Mejias-Brean launched it into the seats for a two-run shot in the third inning. Houser will carry a 3.83 ERA and 109:36 K:BB through 103.1 innings into his next start Tuesday in Cincinnati.
