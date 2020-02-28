Houser tossed two scoreless innings in Thursday's spring game against the Royals. He allowed one hit and one walk and struck out two.

Thursday's appearance was the second of the spring for Houser, who threw one more inning than he did four days before and gave up the same number of runs. Houser ended last season on a roll, and he's on track to open the season as either the Brewers' No. 2 or No. 3 starter.