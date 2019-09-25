Houser allowed two earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out three across four innings Tuesday against the Reds. He did not factor into the decision.

Houser allowed all three of his hits in the first inning, including two doubles. However, he consistently got the Reds to beat the ball into the ground and held them without a hit in his next three innings of work. While Houser has worked fairly effective as a starter of late, he's failed to last five innings in four of his last five appearances. He is currently projected to draw the team's final start of the regular season Sunday, but will have a tough matchup at Coors Field.