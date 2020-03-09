Houser (thumb) covered 3.1 innings in Sunday's 11-3 exhibition loss to the Athletics, surrendering two hits and two walks while striking out three.

Houser's results were decent enough, but the more notable takeaway here is that he was able to keep ramping up his workload after a minor thumb injury resulted in a precautionary exit in his previous outing last week. The right-hander looks to have a spot in the Milwaukee rotation locked up, but he may not be trusted to work deep into games even on days he's pitching well. He only reached six innings three times in his 18 starts last season and lost out on some strikeouts as a result, though the Brewers' conservative use of him probably spared him of further damage to his ratios.