Brewers' Adrian Houser: Yields three runs in no-decision
Houser allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over four innings Sunday, striking out six batters in the win over the Cubs. He did not factor in the decision.
Houser gave up all three runs during an ugly third inning. The 26-year-old had allowed exactly one earned run in each of his previous five outings and his ERA now sits at 3.59. Houser will take the mound in St. Louis on Friday.
More News
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Cleared for Monday's start•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Hopeful to make next start•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Start shortened by hip issue•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Solid in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Scoops up win in solid showing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...