Houser allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over four innings Sunday, striking out six batters in the win over the Cubs. He did not factor in the decision.

Houser gave up all three runs during an ugly third inning. The 26-year-old had allowed exactly one earned run in each of his previous five outings and his ERA now sits at 3.59. Houser will take the mound in St. Louis on Friday.