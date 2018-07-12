Asher was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Asher will provide reinforcements within the Brewers' bullpen as the club gears up for five games in four days. He's only appeared in one contest with the major-league team this season, so don't expect him to serve out of any high-leverage situations. Across 62.1 innings with Colorado Springs, he's logged a 4.62 ERA and 1.47 WHIP.

