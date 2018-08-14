Asher was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Tuesday.

Asher was cast off the team's 40-man roster in order to clear room for Jake Thompson, who was acquired from the Phillies on Tuesday. The 26-year-old tossed three scoreless innings for the Brewers, but he struggled to a 5.51 ERA across 85 innings with Triple-A Colorado Springs. He'll report back to the Sky Sox if he passes through waivers unclaimed.

