Brewers' Alec Asher: DFA'd on Thursday
Asher was designated for assignment on Thursday.
The Brewers made the move after acquiring Tyler Saladino from the White Sox. Asher, who was claimed by the Brewers on Tuesday, did not make a single appearance with the club during his time in the organization. He'll now be subject to waivers again and could return to the Brewers if he's not traded or goes unclaimed.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...