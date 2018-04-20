Asher was designated for assignment on Thursday.

The Brewers made the move after acquiring Tyler Saladino from the White Sox. Asher, who was claimed by the Brewers on Tuesday, did not make a single appearance with the club during his time in the organization. He'll now be subject to waivers again and could return to the Brewers if he's not traded or goes unclaimed.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories