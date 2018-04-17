Brewers' Alec Asher: Heads to Milwaukee
Asher was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
The right-hander was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers just 12 days earlier, but he'll head to Milwaukee now that the Dodgers deemed him unworthy of a 40-man roster spot. Asher has a good amount of big-league experience and allowed a single run in his first start with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, though it looks like he'll be nothing more than an organizational depth piece for the Brewers.
