Brewers' Alec Asher: Outrighted to Triple-A
Asher cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday.
Asher was designated for assignment back on Tuesday to make room for Jake Thompson. The 26-year-old's 5.42 career ERA through 119.2 major-league innings wasn't appealing enough for another team to claim him, so he'll remain with the Brewers in an organizational depth role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...