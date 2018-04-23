The Brewers outrighted Asher to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Asher went unclaimed off waivers after being designated for assignment last week, so he'll stick around in the Milwaukee organization as starting depth in the minors. The 26-year-old right-hander made 24 appearances (six starts) with the Orioles in 2017, accruing a 5.25 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 60 frames.