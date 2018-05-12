Brewers' Alec Asher: Returns to majors
The Brewers recalled Asher from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.
Asher was designated for assignment by the Brewers on April 19 and then outrighted to Colorado Springs after clearing waivers. The 26-year-old started three games for Colorado Springs, allowing six runs (three earned) on 12 hits and four walks over 14 innings. Asher has a career 7.4 K/9 in the minors and doesn't have much fantasy appeal, and could serve in a long-relief role for the Brewers after the team used six relievers to cover seven innings during Friday's victory.
