Brewers' Alec Bettinger: Activated from injured list

Bettinger (undisclosed) was activated from the injured list Friday.

It's not clear what landed Bettinger on the injured list in the first place, but he will take the ball Friday night just nine days after his last start. Bettinger was not sharp his last time out, but he has been on a roll, posting a 1.69 ERA over his last seven starts.

