The Brewers will recall Bettinger (elbow) from their alternate training site ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Dodgers, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bettinger didn't pitch at all during the Brewers' Cactus League slate while dealing with a right elbow injury, but he's returned to full health since the Brewers headed north for Opening Day. While Milwaukee intends to develop Bettinger as a starter, he'll be working in long relief for the Brewers during his first stint in the majors. After Wednesday's starter, Zack Godley, gave the Brewers only three innings in a loss to the Marlins before exiting with a finger injury, Bettinger should provide a fresh arm to a taxed bullpen.