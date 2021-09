Bettinger was recalled by the Brewers on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Bettinger has been primarily a starter in the minors and filled that role in one of his four major-league appearances this season, but it looks as though he'll be a reliever for now. He's filling the roster spot that had belonged to Brett Anderson, who landed on the injured list with a bruised shoulder, but Anderson just pitched Wednesday, so his turn in the rotation isn't due up for several days.