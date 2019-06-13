Brewers' Alec Bettinger: Getting in groove
Bettinger went 4-2 with a 1.69 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 52:10 K:BB in 42.2 innings over his last seven starts with Double-A Biloxi.
Bettinger owned an unsightly 8.13 ERA after his first six starts at the Double-A level, but he has turned things around in a big way since. He has picked up the pace in the strikeout department this season, averaging 10.6 K/9 after posting a 7.8 mark in that category over his first two professional seasons.
