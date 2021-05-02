Bettinger (0-1) allowed 11 runs on 11 hits and two walks over four innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Sunday. He didn't record a strikeout.

Bettinger's major-league debut realistically couldn't have gone much worse than it did. The biggest hits against him were a pair of grand slams from AJ Pollock and Matt Beaty within the first two innings. Bettinger had a 3.44 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 157:35 K:BB with Double-A Biloxi in 2019, but the right-hander may need more time in the minors before he can contribute positively for Milwaukee at the big-league level.