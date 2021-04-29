The Brewers recalled Bettinger from their alternate training site Thursday.
Milwaukee cleared a spot on the active roster for Bettinger by placing Corbin Burnes on the 10-day injured list for an unspecified reason. Since Burnes was scheduled to start Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers, Bettinger could be a candidate to fill what will likely be a short-term opening in the Milwaukee rotation. The 25-year-old right-hander last pitched in affiliated ball in 2019, when he posted a 3.44 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 157:35 K:BB in 146.1 innings for Double-A Biloxi.