Brewers' Alec Bettinger: Sent to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bettinger was optioned to Triple-A Nashville after Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
The 25-year-old was promoted to serve as the 27th man for the twin bill but didn't appear in either contest. Bettinger has given up 14 runs on 16 hits with a 5:3 K:BB over nine major-league innings.
