Manager Craig Counsell announced Bettinger will start Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old was promoted from the alternate training site Thursday and will receive the start Sunday for his major-league debut. The right-hander will fill the rotation spot of Corbin Burnes (undisclosed) and face the reigning World Series champs. Bettinger worked at the alternate training site last year and spent 2019 at Double-A Biloxi where he posted a 3.44 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 157:35 K:BB over 146.1 innings.