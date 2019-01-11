Claudio and the Brewers reached agreement on a one-year, $1.275 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Claudio posted a career-worst 4.48 ERA in 68.1 innings with the Rangers last season, his first year with an ERA north of 3. Acquired by the Brewers in exchange for a draft pick in December, he'll likely fill a lefty specialist or middle relief role.

More News
Our Latest Stories