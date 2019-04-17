Claudio tossed a scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday's 8-4 victory over the Brewers.

Manager Craig Counsell summoned Claudio for the final inning of Tuesday's contest in a non-save situation, and he was able to lock up another victory for the Brewers. Claudio owns a 5.40 ERA on the season, but most of the damage came when he allowed three earned runs while picking up just one out Monday. He bounced back quickly, though, and has allowed just two earned runs over 8.0 innings in his 10 other appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories