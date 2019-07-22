Brewers' Alex Claudio: Continues leading in appearances
Claudio threw a scoreless sixth inning in Sunday's victory over the Diamondbacks.
Claudio allowed three runners to reach base during his frame, but he was able prevent any of them from crossing home plate, and maintained a 4-4 tie. Claudio has been a workhorse in his first season with the Brewers and, despite it being a week since his previous outing, currently leads all pitchers with 53 appearances. He has been on a good run the last couple months, posting a 1.40 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 19.1 innings over his last 24 appearances dating back to May 31.
