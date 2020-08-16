Claudio allowed one run (none earned) but did not allow a hit or a walk while striking out one to earn the save Saturday against the Cubs.

Claudio got the save chance as Josh Hader was likely unavailable after tossing 1.1 innings and throwing 35 pitches Friday night. Claudio came into pitch in the 10th inning, and did not allow a hit or walk, but the runner starting on second base did score to cut the lead to one. It was Claudio's first save of the season, and he isn't likely to see many more with Hader accounting for the vast majority of save chances for the club.