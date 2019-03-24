Brewers' Alex Claudio: Could play key role early
Claudio tossed a scoreless inning of relief and struck out two batters in Saturday's split-squad game against the Royals.
Claudio has allowed three earned runs over six innings (4.50 ERA) this spring, but he has allowed just six hits and has posted a 7:1 K:BB ratio. Claudio was acquired during the offseason to give the Brewers' a second quality lefty alongside Josh Hader, and figured to be used mainly in specific situations. However, he could find himself pitching in a more prominent role out of the gate, as the Brewers will be looking for late-inning options with Corey Knebel (elbow) and Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) injured, and Claudio picked up 11 saves for the Rangers just two seasons ago, and 14 holds for the club last year.
