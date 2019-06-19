Claudio tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen in Tuesday's loss to the Padres.

Claudio made his league-leading 39th appearance Tuesday and posted a zero in the run column for the eighth time in 10 outings. He has lowered his ERA from 6.33 to 4.99 in the process, but he has been a bit lucky over that span, as his WHIP on the season has actually risen from 1.36 to 1.40.