Brewers' Alex Claudio: Getting job done
Claudio recorded the first out of the ninth inning and picked up his 18th hold of the season in Wednesday's 6-5 victory over the Twins.
With Josh Hader struggling to keep the ball in the park of late, manager Craig Counsell got creative in a save situation Wednesday, turning to Claudio to retire the first batter of the inning -- which he did -- before turning to Matt Albers to seal the deal. Claudio does not figure to see many ninth-inning opportunities the rest of the way, but he should continue seeing work in key spots, given that he has allowed zero earned runs in 23 of 26 appearances dating back to June 18.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...