Claudio recorded the first out of the ninth inning and picked up his 18th hold of the season in Wednesday's 6-5 victory over the Twins.

With Josh Hader struggling to keep the ball in the park of late, manager Craig Counsell got creative in a save situation Wednesday, turning to Claudio to retire the first batter of the inning -- which he did -- before turning to Matt Albers to seal the deal. Claudio does not figure to see many ninth-inning opportunities the rest of the way, but he should continue seeing work in key spots, given that he has allowed zero earned runs in 23 of 26 appearances dating back to June 18.