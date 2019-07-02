Brewers' Alex Claudio: Grabs second win
Claudio recorded his second win of the season in Monday's victory over the Reds.
Claudio retired all three batters he faced Monday, and he picked up the win when the Brewers scored five times their next time up and did not relinquish the lead. Claudio struggled a bit in the back half of May, allowing seven earned runs over a four-outing stretch, but he has turned things around, giving up just two earned runs in 14 innings (1.29 ERA) over 16 appearances dating back to May 31.
