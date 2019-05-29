Claudio allowed two earned runs while recording just one out in Tuesday's loss to the Twins.

Claudio owned a 3.72 ERA as recently as May 17, but he has allowed at least one earned run in four straight outings -- seven total earned runs over two innings -- and now sits with a 6.33 mark in the ERA department. Claudio is getting the job done against left-handed hitters, who have posted just a .552 OPS against him, but he has taken some lumps against righties, who have posted a 1.089 OPS against him to date. While Claudio is going through a rough stretch, he leads the league with 29 appearances, and manager Craig Counsell will continue to use him frequently, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

