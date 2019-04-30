Brewers' Alex Claudio: Leading league in appearances
Claudio tossed two scoreless innings and recorded his seventh hold of the season in Monday's victory over the Rockies.
Claudio made his league-leading 17th appearance Monday and allowed zero earned runs for the 13th time, lowering his ERA to 4.11 and WHIP to 1.11 in the process. His lack of strikeouts -- 11 in 15.1 innings -- and saves -- none in 2019 -- limits his fantasy value, but his durability and success to date should allow him to remain busy out of the Brewers' bullpen.
