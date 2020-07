Claudio recorded two outs out of the bullpen and allowed one earned run in Monday's extra-inning victory over the Pirates.

Claudio was not sharp Monday and allowed a one-run deficit to turn into a four-run margin, but he did limit the damage enough to allow the Brewers to come back and win Monday's contest. Claudio led all relievers in appearances last season with 83, and he is being used similarly thus far, being summoned from the bullpen in two of the Brewers' first four games.