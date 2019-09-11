Claudio made his league-leading 76th appearance of the season in Tuesday's victory over the Marlins and recorded his 22nd hold.

Claudio has been a workhorse all season for the Brewers, and that has not been any different of late, as he has already appeared in five games in September. Claudio struggled a bit early in the year and owned a 6.33 ERA after a May 28 appearance, but he has been stellar the over three months since, posting a 2.19 ERA and 1.24 WHIP while giving up only two home runs in 37 innings over 47 appearances.