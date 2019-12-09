Brewers' Alex Claudio: Returns to Brewers
Claudio signed a one-year contract with the Brewers on Monday.
Claudio appeared in a career-high 83 games in his first season with the Brewers last season, recording a 4.06 ERA with a 44:24 K:BB. The southpaw should continue to see heavy usage out of the Brewers' bullpen in 2020, although his value could take a slight hit as a result of the reported new rule that requires pitchers to face a minimum of three batters or finish the inning.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Offseason Tracker: Pham, Renfroe swapped
From the deal that saw Tommy Pham and Hunter Renfroe change hands to the renewed sleeper appeal...
-
Phillies a downgrade for Wheeler
The Phillies needed a starting pitcher and got one of the best in this year's free agent class....
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...