Play

Claudio signed a one-year contract with the Brewers on Monday.

Claudio appeared in a career-high 83 games in his first season with the Brewers last season, recording a 4.06 ERA with a 44:24 K:BB. The southpaw should continue to see heavy usage out of the Brewers' bullpen in 2020, although his value could take a slight hit as a result of the reported new rule that requires pitchers to face a minimum of three batters or finish the inning.

More News
Our Latest Stories