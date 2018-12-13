Brewers' Alex Claudio: Sent to Milwaukee
The Rangers traded Claudio to the Brewers in exchange for a 2019 Competitive Balance Round A draft pick, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Claudio will provide Milwaukee with another southpaw out of the bullpen after the team declined to tender contracts to left-handers Dan Jennings and Xavier Cedeno for the upcoming season. Though Claudio took a noticeable step back this past year (4.48 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 5.4 K/9), his previous two seasons in the Rangers' bullpen gave the Brewers enough belief that he'll be able to bounce-back in 2019. In addition, Claudio is under team control for the next three seasons and still has minor-league options remaining should Milwaukee elect to send him down to Triple-A Colorado Springs at any point in the year.
