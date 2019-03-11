Claudio tossed a perfect inning of relief in Sunday's spring game against the Cubs.

Claudio has thrown the ball well with his new club this spring, keeping the opposition off the scoreboard four times in five appearances and allowing just two hits and one earned run while posting a 4:1 K:BB. Claudio will be the Brewers' No. 2 left-hander out of the bullpen behind Josh Hader, and figures to be used mainly in the middle-to-late innings as the matchups dictate.

