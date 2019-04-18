Wilson (personal) is expected to return from the paternity list Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wilson will be available for Friday's game against the Dodgers after spending the past couple of days attending the birth of his fourth child. Through nine appearances this season, the right-hander owns an 8.31 ERA and 12:6 K:BB in 8.2 innings.

