Brewers' Alex Wilson: Pitches way off roster
Wilson was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Monday.
Wilson allowed four runs over his past two appearances (1.1 innings), prompting the Brewers to drop him from their 40-man roster in favor of righty Jay Jackson, whose contract was selected from Triple-A San Antonio. Through 13 appearances with Milwaukee, Wilson compiled a 9.53 ERA, 2.12 WHIP and13:9 K:BB across 11.1 innings. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine his next landing spot.
