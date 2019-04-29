Wilson was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Monday.

Wilson allowed four runs over his past two appearances (1.1 innings), prompting the Brewers to drop him from their 40-man roster in favor of righty Jay Jackson, whose contract was selected from Triple-A San Antonio. Through 13 appearances with Milwaukee, Wilson compiled a 9.53 ERA, 2.12 WHIP and13:9 K:BB across 11.1 innings. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine his next landing spot.

