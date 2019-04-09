Brewers' Alex Wilson: Second straight mop-up appearance
Wilson entered Monday's loss to the Angels in the eighth inning with the Brewers trailing 5-2 and retired the only two batters he faced.
Wilson picked up a save not even a week ago, but he has pitched in mop-up duty twice since -- once with disastrous results, giving up six earned runs against the Cubs on Saturday. Wilson's ratios are bloated by that outing, but he has been effective otherwise, giving up just two hits and a walk in 4.2 innings over his other four outings. It remains to be seen if -- not when -- he will receive another save opportunity, but his chances of being used in that role will decrease significantly when Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) comes off the injured list.
