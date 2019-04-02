Wilson (1-0) recorded the win in Monday's 4-3 victory over the Reds, giving up one hit and striking out two in 1.2 innings of relief.

The right-hander was the pitcher of record when Ryan Braun's double brought home the winning run in the top of the ninth inning. Wilson didn't join the Brewers until the final week of training camp, but he's been a valuable addition so far to a bullpen missing both Corey Knebel (elbow) and Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder), tossing three scoreless innings in his first two appearances of 2019 with a 4:0 K:BB.