Palma signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Thursday.

Palma had a productive year in the Yankees' minor-league system, hitting .288/.338/.473 with six home runs and 29 RBI over 42 total games. The 23-year-old has not recorded double-digit home runs in any of his six seasons in the minors, and he's likely at least several years away from being in the conversation for a major-league roster spot.

