The Brewers acquired Chafin from the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in exchange for Peter Strzelecki, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Chafin spent time in the closer role for Arizona earlier this year, accumulating eight saves, and he's more than just a situational lefty. In fact, Chafin has held opposing right-handed hitters to a .185/.267/.370 line so far this season. The 33-year-old will pitch important innings for Milwaukee down the stretch as the club looks to overtake the Reds in the NL Central.