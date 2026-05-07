Fischer went 9-for-40 (.225) with six home runs, two doubles 10 RBI and a 4:21 BB:K over his last 10 games with High-A Wisconsin.

Fischer went yard just once over his first 15 games of the season, but the extra-base hits have been coming in bunches in recent weeks. While the power is not a concern for Fischer, his 39.1 percent strikeout percentage on the season is, and he may need to make some strides in that department before the Brewers advance him up the ranks.