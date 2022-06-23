McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals.

McCutchen had gone 0-for-6 with two walks in his last two games, but he was able to add some hits Wednesday. He went yard in the fourth inning and knocked in another run with a ground rule double in the fifth. He's now posted six multi-hit efforts in 18 games in June. Overall, the veteran is slashing .242/.309/.352 with five homers, 27 RBI, 26 runs scored, five stolen bases and nine doubles through 56 contests.